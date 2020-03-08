Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex Brian CAMERSON. View Sign Service Information Surprise Funeral Care 16063 W. Bell Rd Surprise , AZ 85374 (623)-546-8002 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMERON, Alex Alex Cameron (Alexander Brian Cameron) was born in Fresno, California, to Alex (Alexander A.) and Francette Cameron. He lived in Castro Valley and graduated from Castro Valley High School. After several years, Alex joined the Air Force and went through Survival Instructor Training and served as a Survival Instructor (currently SERE) for over three years. He was honorably discharged early to return to college at Eastern Washington University where he received his Bachelor's and MBA degrees. Upon graduation, Alex worked at Bunker Hill Mining in Kellogg, Idaho, for a little over seven years. He retired from there as Director of Corporate Planning to go into teaching at the university level. He obtained his PhD in Accounting from the University of Utah in 1981, after which he returned to Eastern Washington University and worked up to full Professor of Accounting. While at EWU, he served as a professor, assistant Dean for the College of Business and Public Administration, and spent a year as the Business Manager for the entire University. Alex returned to teaching until his retirement in December of 2009. He and his wife spent the next several years living in Spokane, Washington, and Surprise, Arizona, commonly known as snowbirds. During this time they were able to travel to South Africa, Europe, Washington, DC, and South America -- all places on his "bucket" list. Alex and his wife moved permanently to Surprise in the fall of 2018. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's a number of years ago. He passed on December 1, 2019, from complications of this disease. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you give to Hospice of the Valley or . A memorial service will be held in Surprise on April 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Surprise Funeral Care, 16063 W. Bell Road, Surpise, AZ 85374. His remains will be interred at South Pines Cemetery in the valley, as he considered Spokane to be his home. Alex is survived by his wife of over 50 years, two children Michelle (Tyson) and Michael (Acacia); two grandsons, Hunter and Tyler; and an aunt and uncle who live in California.

