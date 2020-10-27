LEE, Alexander, Jr. Alexander Lee Jr. passed away October 19th, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Alexander Lee Jr. was born in Meridian Mississippi on September 10th, 1942 to Alexander Lee Sr. and Mary Louise Lee. Alex grew up in Spokane, WA and was raised by his grandma Stella Edwards. Alex joined the military when he was 19 years old. He married Carol Sumerlin on July 7th, 1965 and nine years later had their son Alexander Lee III. After the military Alex returned to Spokane and worked at Kaiser Aluminum, Spokane Transit, Pay 'n Save. Owner and operator of Pringle Power Vac. upon selling he worked for Ryerson Steel. Alex married Christine Flatter on June 20th, 1992. Alex and Christine lived happily together for 28 years. They enjoyed traveling together with their good friends Pat and Donne. Preceded in death by his mother Mary Louise and father Alexander Lee Sr. and grandmother Stella Edwards. Alex is survived by his wife Christine, sons Alexander Lee III (Becky Lee) and Cory Taylor (Jessica Reilly). Grandkids Alexander Lee IV, Ally Lee and Wesley Lee, and numerous nieces and nephews. Alex was a joy to be around and was always ready to have fun, whether golfing, fishing, or hanging with friends. He will be greatly missed. Alex's Service will be held on Friday, October 30th at the New Hope Baptist Church at 9021 E. Boone Ave., at 3pm. Reception to follow at Alex and Chris Lee's home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane.



