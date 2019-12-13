Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfonso HERNANDEZ. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM St. Joseph Church Send Flowers Obituary

HERNANDEZ, Alfonso Alfonso Hernandez, passed peacefully with his family by his side on December 7th in Post Falls, ID after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born January 1949 in Tijuana, Mexico to Juan Hernandez and Ramona Ruiz. In 1975 he moved to Spokane WA where he started working for Community Colleges of Spokane in 1976 and continued for over 30 years till he retired in 2011. Away from work Alfonso enjoyed playing his guitar, running, working in his yard, entertaining family and friends, and traveling to Mexico. Alfonso, a musician for over 55 years, played in several different bands over the decades while playing a variety of instruments. He began competitive running in 1992 and participated in the Banff Jasper Relay for several years, completed 19 Bloomsday races as well as several other races. Alfonso loved to watch his grandkids play sports. He was very involved in their lives, Alfonso is deeply loved and will be missed. He is survived by his sons Oscar (Michelle) of Spokane, John (David) of Vancouver, WA, eight grandchildren, sister Reina Ortiz of Tijuana, Mexico and bother Tino Herrera of Tijuana, Mexico. Alfonso was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters. Services will be held at St. Joseph Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow at Riverside Place.

