GASPERINO, Alfred "Fred" July 16, 1936 - March 6, 2019 Fred passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 6th in Albany, Oregon. Fred was born in Potlatch, ID to Vito and Albina (Martini) Gasperino. He grew up in Spokane, WA and graduated from Gonzaga prep. In 1957 he met the love of his life, Arlene Schoenwald. They married in 1958 and started a family; March 18th they would have celebrated 61 years of marriage. Fred's entire career was spent manufacturing and repairing power line transformers. He moved his family to Albany in 1965 to start Sunlight Transformer, later becoming Elstor Sales. Fred loved being with family. He enjoyed classic cars and trucks, fishing, camping and yardwork. He was a lifelong fan of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Oakland Raiders, and never missed a game on tv. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and a sister. He is survived in Albany by his wife Arlene, children Mark (Julie), Mike (Janie, four grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren), Michelle Berkley (Brian, two grandsons) Danny in Bend, Nick (Angie, two grandsons), grandsons Scott (Rebekah, great- granddaughter Sophia) and Joseph (April, and great-grandson Alfred). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany

805 Ellsworth St Sw

Albany , OR 97321

Funeral Home Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany , OR 97321
(541) 926-5541
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019

