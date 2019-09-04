TEEPLES, Alfred James "Al" Al passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley, Surprise, AZ. Al had a 34 year career in Law Enforcement, beginning in Spokane, WA and retiring from Normandy Park, WA, as Chief. He also spent three months at the F.B.I. Academy in a class of Recognition Participation in Management Seminar. Al moved to Arizona in 2009. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joyce; four children: Audie, Cindy, Keri and Kellie, all of Washington state; three step-children: Carla Veltri of Washington and Boyd and Jeffrey Veltri of Alaska. Al is also survived by seven grandchildren, two brothers: Ken of Chicago, IL, and half brother Frank of Wickenburg, AZ. Al loved hunting, fishing and playing Blackjack and spending time with Joyce. He will be greatly missed and loved. Celebration of life will be held at the Maxwell House in Spokane on September 7th. 3:00-6:00pm.

