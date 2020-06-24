OSTNESS, Alfred K., Jr. Al was born in Spokane Washington in 1934. He graduated from Rogers High School and then Washington State University. He worked as a civil engineer for several years in San Francisco and Norway then got his teach- ing degree from Whitworth University. He taught math for two years at Deer Park High School and 28 years at Mead High School where he also coached tennis. Al was an avid sportsman. He played tennis in college and then coached and played recreationally for most of his life. He loved to ski, spent a winter skiing the Austrian Alps and became a fully certified instructor, spending most of his time at Mt. Spokane. He was a devoted cyclist, rode on two RAGBRAIs, a Cycle Oregon and put thousands of miles on his bike each year. He was an early adopter of running and competed in many local runs and ran to and from work. Sailing was a favorite hobby which he enjoyed on both Lake Pend Oreille and the Puget Sound. Al passed his love of sports to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Peggy Ostness of 57 years, children, Liv (Alvin) Boschma and Kris (Jennifer) Ostness, six grandchildren and sister Karin Drinkard. He will be remembered for his kind and humble spirit.



