HEMMING, Alfred Ronald Ron Hemming, born on May 28th, 1916 in Saratoga, MN, passed on August 5th, 2020 in Spokane Valley, WA where he was loved and cared for by his son, Richard Hemming and daughter-in-law, Margie Hemming, for the past six years. Both Richard and Margie were equally devoted to his care, health, and wellbeing. Ron's son, Robert G. Hemming passed away November 7, 1967. Ron was a World War II Navy Veteran. Ron was very much in love with his wife, Merle Hemming of 77 years. Merle passed away on October 22, 2017 and Ron was Lifted Up to join her in Heaven on August 05, 2020. Ron loved his entire family and is survived by his son Richard, daughter-in-law Margie; grandson, Robert L. Hemming, and wife "Alicia"; granddaughter Michelle Bieker and husband "Kraig"; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Hunter and JDa Hemming, Kameron, Bailey and Alex Bieker; grandson Christopher Hemming and wife "Evelyn"; great-grandchildren Jonathon and Gavin Hemming; and daughter-in-law Norma Hart and husband "Norm", Alicia Hemming's children; Ron's great-grandchildren, Ashton, Gavin, Mersadies, Brelyn, and Brittany; great-great-grandchildren Amon, Liam, and Nixon. Ron and Merle were very active in the Masonic Lodge and Order of The Eastern Star. Ron was also a Shriner, member of the Elk's Lodge and The Navy Fleet Reserve Association. Ron also initiated the first Spokane Chapter of The National Camping Travelers, a Masonic RV club. Prior to his retirement in 1971, Ron worked as an Air Traffic Controller and later as an Electronics Maintenance Technician, installing and maintaining navigational equipment for aircraft for the Federal Aviation Agency. Besides all that, Ron and Merle had friends and relatives from allover the United States and Canada. They were a couple who made good and lasting friends wherever their travels took them. They both loved the outdoors and always included their sons on camping, hunting and fishing trips. They loved being with their extended family and their friends. Our entire family, wherever located, loved Ron and Merle dearly, and we will miss them very much, but we know that they are together now, in Heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Ron and Merle were faithful members of Portico Christian Fellowship Church and they considered our Pastor, Bob Christian and his wife Sandy, very good and close friends. Bon Voyage Mom and Dad and may you have smooth sailing, fairwinds and following seas forever. All our love, Richard and Margie. Any donations will be given to the Combat Vet Riders in Ron's name. Our family also wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Alicia Wheeler, Broadway Court Estates, Kindred Hospice and the "Combat Vet Riders" for their very special care of our Mom and Dad, Ron and Merle Hemming.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store