CARSTENS, Alice Elizabeth Passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Spokane WA, at the age of 89, with her family by her side. She was born October 12, 1929 in Potlatch WA to Warren and Cora Hoisington. She was married to Don Carstens for 65 years. They lived in Pend Oreille County in the Usk area for over 70 years until moving to Mead, Washington. Alice enjoyed being a homemaker, helping Don on the farm, being with family by traveling, camping and attending gatherings. She loved listening to country music, solving puzzles, painting by numbers, and eating chocolate candy. Alice is survived by her daughters Dixie (Randy) Shukle, Susan (Lanny) Hughes; son Jack (Joanne) Carstens; nine grandchildren, and twenty-three great-grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Don, son Steve and brother Charles Hoisington. She will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her. A celebration of life memorial will be held on Monday, June 3rd at 12:00PM at the "Priest River Event Center" in Priest River ID. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to bring a potluck item to the celebration of life event. SHERMAN-CAMPBELL FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES in NEWPORT is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com Published in Spokesman-Review on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

