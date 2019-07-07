Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Emma NEUMANN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEUMANN, Alice Emma (Age 85) Went to be with her Lord Alice passed away June 24th, 2019 and was happily reunited in Heaven with her husband Milt, her daughter Cheryl, sisters Irene, Rose, Betty, Darline; brothers Jake and Gust, and many other friends and family. Alice was born on July 21st, 1933 in Blue Grass, ND to Fred and Pauline Swoboda. She married Milt Neumann on December 5th, 1954. Together they founded A-to-Z Rentals in Bismarck ND. In 1960 they, with their three children, moved to Spokane to start an A-to-Z Rental store here and while working side by side, the business flourished and expanded. Alice and Milt were married for 56 years when Milt passed away and she has missed him terribly since he's been gone. Two years ago, Alice had a major stroke and wasn't expected to survive, but it comes as no surprise to those who knew her well that she not only survived, but was with us for two more years. Those two years were more of a blessing to us than we could have ever imagined. Alice is survived by her son Steve Neumann, daughter Jody Neumann, sister Ruth Winkler; six grandchildren; Jason Kettrick (Jessica), Trevor Kettrick, Corrina Ardizzone (Tony), Stephanie Neumann, Tyler Neumann, and Sydni Neumann. She was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Just A Rose Will Do When time shall come for my leaving When I bid you adieu Don't spend your money for flowers Just a rose will do I'll go to a beautiful garden When my life's work is through Don't spend your money for flowers Just a rose will do A memorial service for Alice will be held at the E.J. Roberts Mansion located at 1923 W. 1st Avenue in Brownes Addition on July 21st, 2019 from 4-9.

