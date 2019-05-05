Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Emma NIEMEIER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NIEMEIER, Alice Emma (Age 95) Alice Niemeier went to be with her Lord on April 29, 2019. She was born on June 10, 1923, to Fred and Ella Garlich on a small farm near Pipestone, MN. She was the youngest of three children. After high school she moved to Santa Monica, CA, and worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" during WWII. There she married her first husband, Robert Carlson and had a daughter, Sandra, and a son, Jimmy (deceased). She later moved to Spokane, where a handsome Air Force Sergeant caught her eye. She married Lorenz (Larry) Niemeier and had another daughter, Marlene. They began the Air Force life of many moves and Larry's remote assignments. Alice made many lifelong friends during these travels before she and Larry retired in Spokane. Larry went to his Lord in 1985. Alice was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was active in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, serving as district president. Alice was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award by the YWCA in 2013. Alice had a collection of over 100 vintage hats which she loved sharing at luncheons and fund raisers. She was an excellent seamstress, a jewelry maker, and a quilter at St. John's quilting group. She loved dancing! Alice was a woman of unshakable faith, fierce independence, and generosity. She is survived by her two daughters, Sande Sauer (David) of Spokane, and Devon Marlene Niemeier (Grace Arrascaeta) of Fort Lauderdale, FL; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter just born this April. She is also survived by her friend of many years, Verna Eucker. Alice is now safely in the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Our thanks to Pastor Aaron West (St. Matthew Lutheran Church), Jon of Kindred Hospice for his excellent care of Alice, and Angel Senior Care for many wonderful care givers, especially Rose. A Memorial Service of thanks to the Lord will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 5810 S. Meadow Lane Rd., Spokane, WA 99224 on Saturday, May 25 at 11 AM, officiated by Pastor Virtus Young. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends. For those who desire, contributions may be made to YWCA of Spokane, St. Johns Lutheran Church, or the .

