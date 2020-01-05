Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Helen HERMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HERMAN, Alice Helen Alice Helen Herman, beloved mother, wife, and educator passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA, ending her long battle with dementia and Parkinson's disease. Born September 22, 1937 in Harvey, North Dakota, to Christian and Agnes Christianson, Alice was the youngest of four children that included her brothers, Maurice, Glen, and Raymond. During the 1940s, her family moved west, living briefly in western Washington and Oregon, before settling in the Spokane area. Alice graduated from Otis Orchards High School in 1955 and EWU in 1959 with a B.A. in Education. She worked as a teacher in the East Valley and Roseville, CA school districts. Alice eventually earned her M.A. in Education from Whitworth University (1991) and specialized in reading instruction. After returning to East Valley in the 1980s, she taught at Trentwood Elementary earning a Teacher of the Year award (1996) prior to her retirement in 2002. After retiring, Alice participated in the International Honorary Organization for Women Educators, Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK). Alice loved to hear of the successes and achievements of her past students. Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gary; her parents, Christian and Agnes; and three brothers, Maurice, Glen, and Raymond. She is survived by her children Christopher, Lloyd, and Amy, all of whom live in the Spokane area. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a longtime member of the United Church of Christ. A memorial service will be held at on January 11, 2020, 2:30 PM at Veradale UCC, 611 N. Progress Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99037. In lieu of flowers, remembrances and donations may be made to Veradale UCC at the above address and to Partners for Pets.

