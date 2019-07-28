|
HYLLAND, Alice (Nordby) Alice (Nordby) Hylland passed away July 23, 2019, at the Spokane Valley Good Samaritan home where she had been a resident for the past six years. She was 101 years old. Born July 6, 1918, on a farm in northern Minnesota, she was the 10th of 11 children of Norwegian immigrant parents. She was married to Gilman Hylland in 1937. Her son Ron was born in 1938. They moved to Spokane in 1948. They attended Our Saviors Lutheran Church until 1954 when they became Charter members of Christ Lutheran Church in the Valley. She is preceded in death by all her brothers and sisters, and Gil her husband of 70 years. Survived by son Ron (JoAnn), four grandchildren and their families, and many nieces and nephews. She loved the Lord, her family and friends. Services will be Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Community Center at 10am. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019