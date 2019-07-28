Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Knowles BERG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERG, Alice Knowles Alice Knowles Berg died on July 25, 2019 at the age of 90 after a brief illness. Alice is survived by daughters Lois Berg-Craig (Kinley), Seabrook Island, SC and Beth Berg, Spokane, WA; son Andrew Berg, Jr. (Lisa), Spokane, WA; grandson Kinley Craig, Lexington, KY; granddaughter Marina Craig, Charleston, SC; brother Donald Plummer Knowles (Joanne), Moab, UT; and many wonderful and much-loved nieces and nephews. Alice is also survived by her lifelong college friend, Jacqueline Summers ("Aunt Brownie") and "her girls," Carol and Mary, who we also consider close family members. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Andrew Welden Berg, Sr. in 2006, her parents Donald Plummer Knowles and Alice Knott Knowles, and her beloved dog, Sundance. Alice was born on May 14, 1929 in Montrose, Colorado. Her father was a mining engineer and took the family on many adventurous assignments from beautiful and remote locations like Lakeview, ID when Alice was a young girl, to Metaline Falls, WA, where Alice and her brother Don grew up and attended high school. She attended Washington State University where she met her future husband, Andrew, Sr. While attending WSU, she became a passionate Cougar football fan, something she continued to enjoy every fall her entire life. She graduated in 1951 with a B.S. in Bacteriology and, after moving to Spokane, she obtained a 5-year certification in Medical Technology from St. Luke's Hospital. She later returned to school in her 40s to complete a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership at Whitworth College. After college, Alice and Andrew were married in Spokane, WA and started their 55-year marriage. Alice began her career as a medical technologist, spending the final 20 years of her career at Deaconess Hospital. In her last position at Deaconess, she was the Program Director of Medical Technology -- the favorite position of her career. Alice loved teaching, loved her students and always felt she learned as much from them as she taught them. She formed wonderful relationships with them, some of whom remained in touch with her long after their graduation. From 1955-1963, Alice and Andrew started their family and became parents to three children. Alice combined being a loving mother and having a career with skill and grace. She was a caring, compassionate mentor to her children and to others, often taking on the role of a "surrogate" mother to those seeking her love, support, and wisdom. She was an avid reader and enjoyed participating in three book clubs well into her 80s, sharing her love of reading with others. Alice also loved Gnomes. Her extensive collection of collectable Gnomes adorned every room in her household and were strategically placed throughout her yard to welcome visitors. Alice was also known for sending beautiful handwritten notes that were cherished by their recipients. Over the years, Alice also became a huge Gonzaga Bulldog basketball fan and watched every game on TV. She took great pleasure in placing 25 cent bets with her nephew Don and daughter Beth and enjoyed it whether she won or lost. She was also very creative. Each year, she picked one Christmas ornament for each family member for the tree that represented significant achievements for them that year. Often, these were handmade by her for a particular event and were quite clever; overseas trips, scientific publications, career changes, hobbies, educational achievements, and of course, significant others. She was also pragmatic. If a job or relationship ended, we would simply find that same ornament painted black the next year to signify the change, but they never left the tree! It's a wonderful family tradition that she created for us and leaves a lasting legacy for the family to cherish. Alice had an engaging personality. She never met a stranger without striking up a friendly conversation, a trait she said she inherited from her father. She was kind and caring and always knew the right questions to ask to get to know you and open up. She truly believed and often said that "everyone is innately beautiful," even when presented with evidence to the contrary. During her brief hospital stay, her medical team would go out of their way to stop by and say hello even if they were not assigned to her care that day. They also quickly learned not to make the mistake of showing up in her room unprepared; her mental acuity remained fully intact until her death. Alice was a firm supporter in educational opportunities for women. She was an active member of Chapter CL, PEO starting in 1960 and she served as her Chapter's President three times. Alice was touched recently when her chapter surprised her with a 90th birthday party at their meeting in May. She was also very proud that both her daughters and her granddaughter followed in her footsteps and became members of PEO. She was also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority for over 50 years and was elected President by her sorority sisters while only a sophomore in college. She continued to participate as an alumna, enjoying many lifelong friendships from her affiliation with this organization. Alice was a beloved grandmother and she loved to travel, especially to visit her grandchildren in Atlanta, Georgia. She traveled across the country to care for and visit them regularly throughout their childhood and adolescence, and enjoyed many visits from them at her house in Spokane. She lived in her home for 60 years and was blessed by amazing neighbors in a remarkable neighborhood. Her children are very grateful for the love and support of these neighbors who helped make her desire to age gracefully in her home a reality. From snow shoveling to providing an occasional "in home" concert, to a special 90th birthday luncheon -- the list goes on and on. She was also extraordinarily thankful for the loving relationship she shared with her daughter, Beth, whose love, care, and friendship allowed Alice to remain in the home she loved until her death. In May, birthday celebrations were held in honor of Alice's 90th birthday. A party at her home was hosted by her children. Also, her brother, Don Knowles, hosted an elegant family brunch in her honor. She felt very fortunate to have her brother, his children, and some of their children from Utah and Colorado travel to Spokane to participate in the festivities. Alice felt that these events were more meaningful than any Celebration of Life could be, so she requested that a memorial service not be held. She passed away feeling very loved, and she read every word on every card she was sent during her brief illness. The family would also like to thank Drs. Hollon, Hoytfox, and Janke, and the Sacred Heart Hospital staff for their loving care during her brief time there. They provided her with the facts she needed to make appropriate decisions regarding her care, and with a degree of professionalism that made a profound impression on her. She will be greatly missed by her family, all those she touched, and those who loved her beyond words. Following her passing, her children found a poem that was "strategically" placed by her to be discovered and best personifies her wishes for us all as we grieve her loss and celebrate a life well lived. "Remember Me" by David Harkins "You can shed tears that she is gone or you can smile because she lived. You can close your eyes and pray she will come back or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her or you can be full of love that you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember her and only that she is gone or you can cherish her memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back. Or you can do what she would want --smile, open your eyes, love, and go on!" Alice did love flowers -- most of you know that. However, in lieu of flowers, she has requested donations be made to the PEO Program For Continuing Education (PCE) at

