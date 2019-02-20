Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice L. ALLBEE. View Sign

ALLBEE, Alice L. April 8, 1924 - February 10, 2019 Our much loved mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, Alice Allbee, born April 8, 1924 in Sandpoint, Idaho to Helen and Leo Hadley, passed away February 10, 2019 at her home in the retirement community, Rockwood at Hawthorne. She graduated as valedictorian from Sandpoint High School in 1942 and married her high school sweetheart, Chet Allbee, one week later. Together they raised two children and enjoyed almost 70 years of marriage before he passed. They moved to Spokane to go into the grocery business in about 1947. Alice worked in the grocery business, then as secretary for a doctor, then for a group of lawyers. She lived in several areas of Spokane - the South Hill, the Shadle Park area, and the West Valley area. In the mid-sixties they built a home on the North side where they lived more than 30 years. Alice took up golf in her 40' and thoroughly enjoyed Wandermere Golf Club and all the friends she made there. When winter came, the golfing ladies bowled together or played pinochle. She loved to garden and had great fresh vegetables all summer. She enjoyed baking and also made wonderful strawberry jam. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry, who died of Leukemia in 1998, and by her husband Chet in 2012. She will be deeply missed by those she has left behind. She is survived by her daughter Karlyn Boppell (Chuck) in Rancho Mirage, CA. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Todd Boppell (Elise) in Santa Ana, CA, Tauni Broennle (Ernie) of Oviedo, FL, Tami Haught (Dion) in Spokane, WA, Tiffany Thompson (John) in Tustin, CA, and Travis Allbee (Suzanne) in Seattle. There are also 12 great-grandchildren who have cherished Grandma Alice's cheery personality and her delicious goodies. A Celebration of Life is going to be held at 11:00 am, on April 6, 2019, at Wandermere Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Whitworth University Athletic Dept., 300 W. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane, WA 99218. Mention that it is for the Alice and Chet Allbee golf endowment fund.

