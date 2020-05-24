BUTEAU, Alice M. Alice M. (Kositzke) Buteau passed away in Spokane, WA, on May 11, 2020 at age 94. She was born on May 1, 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She met Clyde Buteau (Spokane, WA) in Milwaukee, where he worked after returning from WWII. The couple married in 1947 and resettled in Spokane, where they spent the rest of their lives and raised a family of five children. Alice devoted her entire life to her family. Nothing brought her more happiness and joy than being around her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her kindness, unwavering support, gentle optimistic nature, and enthusiasm for new adventures endeared her to us all. Alice liked being active and led a life filled with diverse activities. For many years, she assisted in the office of the family photography business. She also loved spending summers at the family lake cabin, golfing, leading Scout activities, taking cross-country road trips with her daughters, and walking the annual Bloomsday run with her family. Even in her 90s, her walker barely slowed her down. Alice also was an avid reader, gifted seamstress, knitter, and a queen of quilt making and needlepoint. Alice was a bright light in our lives, and we will carry her in our hearts forever. Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Clyde, and eldest daughter, Georgina Collins. She is survived by four children: Joanne Buteau, Darrel Buteau, Donna Audett, and William Buteau; two grandchildren Ryan and Kevin Audett; a great-granddaughter; her sister Dorothy Kelm, brothers Otto Jr. and Richard; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Clare Bridge Brookdale Park Place Senior Living for their loving care of Alice over the last several years.



