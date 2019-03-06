Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice M. EHRMANTROUT. View Sign

EHRMANTROUT, Alice M. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother passed away January 31, 2019. Alice was born June 29, 1941 to James W. and Mary M. Wayne in Wallace, Idaho. She graduated from Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy in Coeur d'Alene in 1959. That same year she married Dale Ehrmantrout in Coeur d'Alene. They were married 57 years before his passing in 2017. They had three children. Alice had a lifelong passion for helping others. She served on St. Xavier's Service League, was office manager at the Northeast Community Center and retired from SNAP. She had a special devotion to the Virgin Mary and was a faithful member of St. Xavier's parish for 60 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Claudia, Judy and husband Dale Sr. She is survived by sons Dale Jr., James (Sandra); daughter Laura; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated at a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, March 16 at St. Xavier Catholic Church, 545 E. Providence, Spokane. Reception to follow.

