Alice May (Verrinder) FLOYD
FLOYD, Alice May (Verrinder) Alice May Verrinder Floyd, 78, of Spokane, passed away on August 29, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1941 to Melvin and Helen Verrinder in Richmond, California. She had three brothers and a sister, Gary, Michael, Raymond and Helen. Alice was a retired Civil Servant from the United States Government after 39 years of service. Alice was married in 1961 to Fredric Floyd and had two sons, Lineal and Daryl, one daughter, Tamina. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Christopher, Mary, Andrew, Taryn, Danielle and Jacob. Alice was involved in many organizations and had a love to travel and of course shop. Alice always had a genuine smile and some very treasured friendships. She will be missed. She was preceded in death by her husband; Fredric Floyd in 2004. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
