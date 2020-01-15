|
McCARTHY, Alice "Meem" Alice "Meem" McCarthy, beloved mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Spokane, Washington at the age of 65. Alice was born July 19, 1954 in Spokane, Washington to Helen Tracy. The youngest of three children, Alice was truly one-of-a-kind. As a child, Alice attended several schools throughout Washington and California. Eventually, she returned to Spokane where she graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1972. After graduation, she began a lifelong career in the restaurant industry; she worked for over forty years at Colonial Bowl, and later at North Bowl as a bartender and restaurant manager. She welcomed daughter Mary in 1982, and son Joseph in 1987. Alice is survived by her children, Mary (Chris) Teague and Joe (DeeDee) McCarthy; brother Charles (Cheryl) McCarthy and sister Margaret Fager; numerous nephews and nieces; and finally, her five beloved grandchildren, Evan, Audrey, Jack, Minnie, and Addison. Alice is predeceased by her mother, Helen Tracy, uncle Aloysius Tracy, and her aunt Sister Margaret Mary Tracy, O.P. Alice was a feisty, opinionated, and independent woman with a sassy sense of humor, and a kind and generous heart. She loved lobster, iced coffee, balsamic reduction, playing card games, shopping (she never met a clearance rack she didn't like), traveling, and her family and many dear friends. Alice was a devoted mother and Meem. Rarely would a weekend go by without at least one of her grandchildren in her home. We were all blessed to have known her, and she will be dearly missed. We invite friends and family to join us at a Rosary service on Thursday, January 16 at 7 pm, and a memorial service on Friday, January 17 at 11 am at Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane, WA 99207.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 15, 2020