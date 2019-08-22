Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Sue Marie DORVAL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DORVAL, Alice Sue Marie (Age 71) Alice Sue Marie Mouchet was born February 10, 1949 in Los Angeles, CA. She was the second of three children born to George and Esther Mouchet. She grew up in Lewiston and Grangeville, ID. Sue graduated from the University of Idaho in 1972 in psychology and secondary and elementary education. Sue married her life long love Arthur Dorval and they both were teachers at Prairie Schools in Cottonwood, ID. Sue came from a long family line of teachers. Sue stopped teaching when her first daughter joined the family, Sarah Killinger now of Spokane Valley. Two more daughters joined the family- Jenifer Dorval of Tampa, Florida and Laura Robinson of Baku, Azerbaijan. Sue's family was always her dearest love. Sue loved family gatherings and always had the family over for Sunday dinners. She knew the value of family and actively participated in family events and attending her children's and grandchildren's activities. She loved learning about her family history from Norway and France. Sue loved to travel and has traveled throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and Mexico. Sue could get lost in books and always had a stack by her bedside. With Art, she collected hundreds of antique books. She loved lazing on the beach- from local lakes to the Oregon Coast. When she was younger, she loved to snow ski. She liked to collect antiques from furniture to teapots. Sue was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and actively served in many positions all her adult life. During her teaching career, she taught in Cottonwood, ID; Othello, Wa; and in the Plummer-Worley, ID elementary schools. During a period of twenty years, Sue and Art were foster parents to 50 children, some for as long as 2 1/2 years. Sue is survived by her husband Art, her children Sarah, Jennifer, and Laura, seven grandchildren, her sister Jeanne Washam and spouse Jim of Lewiston, ID and their children, and brother Tom Mouchet and his spouse Sandi of Santa Rosa, CA and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents and two children, Benjamin and Angela. She died from heart and kidney failure on August 21st at home surrounded by her family. Our deepest heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Dr. Coletti, Dr. Mroch, Dr. Mooney, Dr. Mudd, Gladys, Denise, Amanda, and the Sacred Heart staff for the extraordinary loving care these last two years. Her memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Bowdish building (4014 S. Bowdish) on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 am.

DORVAL, Alice Sue Marie (Age 71) Alice Sue Marie Mouchet was born February 10, 1949 in Los Angeles, CA. She was the second of three children born to George and Esther Mouchet. She grew up in Lewiston and Grangeville, ID. Sue graduated from the University of Idaho in 1972 in psychology and secondary and elementary education. Sue married her life long love Arthur Dorval and they both were teachers at Prairie Schools in Cottonwood, ID. Sue came from a long family line of teachers. Sue stopped teaching when her first daughter joined the family, Sarah Killinger now of Spokane Valley. Two more daughters joined the family- Jenifer Dorval of Tampa, Florida and Laura Robinson of Baku, Azerbaijan. Sue's family was always her dearest love. Sue loved family gatherings and always had the family over for Sunday dinners. She knew the value of family and actively participated in family events and attending her children's and grandchildren's activities. She loved learning about her family history from Norway and France. Sue loved to travel and has traveled throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and Mexico. Sue could get lost in books and always had a stack by her bedside. With Art, she collected hundreds of antique books. She loved lazing on the beach- from local lakes to the Oregon Coast. When she was younger, she loved to snow ski. She liked to collect antiques from furniture to teapots. Sue was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and actively served in many positions all her adult life. During her teaching career, she taught in Cottonwood, ID; Othello, Wa; and in the Plummer-Worley, ID elementary schools. During a period of twenty years, Sue and Art were foster parents to 50 children, some for as long as 2 1/2 years. Sue is survived by her husband Art, her children Sarah, Jennifer, and Laura, seven grandchildren, her sister Jeanne Washam and spouse Jim of Lewiston, ID and their children, and brother Tom Mouchet and his spouse Sandi of Santa Rosa, CA and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents and two children, Benjamin and Angela. She died from heart and kidney failure on August 21st at home surrounded by her family. Our deepest heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Dr. Coletti, Dr. Mroch, Dr. Mooney, Dr. Mudd, Gladys, Denise, Amanda, and the Sacred Heart staff for the extraordinary loving care these last two years. Her memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Bowdish building (4014 S. Bowdish) on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 am. Published in Spokesman-Review from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close