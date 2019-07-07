Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice (Johnson) WILLIAMS. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St PO Box 175 Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAMS, Alice (Johnson) (Age 97) Alice passed away June 30, 2019 in Cheney, WA she was born August 26, 1921 to Magnus and Amanda Johnson, the seventh of nine children. She attended Peach grade school then Creston School which she graduated from in 1939. After graduating she lived in Spokane working at a bakery and waiting tables. In the evenings she would dance the night away. Till 8 pm anyway. Several years later she moved back to Creston to help her sister with the Associated Restaurant which in later years became Deb's Café. While working there she met her husband to be Jim Williams. After their marriage, they moved to Hawk Creek Ranch area, to work and raise their son. After turning down the chance to buy that 3,000 acre ranch for $28,000 they moved to Wilbur in 1955. They bought the house she lived in until going to Cheney Care Center two years ago. While living in Wilbur she kept busy working as a cook, waitress and bartender. The stories she could tell! She always had a large garden and lots of flowers growing in her yard. She loved going to yard sales and having them with her sisters and friends. She enjoyed family vacations, day trips and reunions especially the family cemetery clean up days for the last 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband and granddaughter Lindsay Williams. She is survived by her son Greg (Gloria) Williams, grandson Keith (Claudia) great-granddaughters Natalia and Sofia Williams all from Medford, OR. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly. Alice will always be remembered for her since of humor and sweet disposition. Well done Alice for a life well lived. At the request of Alice, there will be no funeral but a memorial will take place at the Swedish Cemetery the 1st, Saturday of May 2020. Donations can be made in her honor to Creston Alumni Association c/o Joanne Hopkins, 35841 Welch Creek Rd. N., Creston, WA 99117 or donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

