LACY, Alice Wray Alice Wray Lacy passed away in Spokane, Wash-ington on August 8, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on October 31, 1939. She was a graduate of North Central High School. In her sales career Alice worked at the European Health Spa, Pitney Bowes, Motovala, and Sprint. Alice had a love for all dogs and cats, especially Persian cats. She also loved word games like Scrabble and crossword puzzles and card games such as Bridge, Canasta and Pinochle. She had a membership at the Corbin Senior Center. She is preceded in death by her parents Aubrey and Alice "Marie" Lacy. A graveside service will be held for Alice on August 14, 2019 at 2:30p.m. at Fairmount Memorial Park.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 14, 2019