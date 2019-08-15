Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Wray LACY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LACY, Alice Wray Alice Wray Lacy passed away in Spokane, Wash-ington on August 8, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on October 31, 1939. She was a graduate of North Central High School. In her sales career Alice worked at the European Health Spa, Pitney Bowes, Motorola, and Sprint. Alice had a love for all dogs and cats, especially Persian cats. She also loved word games like Scrabble and crossword puzzles and card games such as Bridge, Canasta and Pinochle. She had a membership at the Corbin Senior Center. She is preceded in death by her parents Aubrey and Alice "Marie" Lacy. A graveside service was held for Alice on August 14, 2019 at 2:30p.m. at Fairmount Memorial Park.

LACY, Alice Wray Alice Wray Lacy passed away in Spokane, Wash-ington on August 8, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on October 31, 1939. She was a graduate of North Central High School. In her sales career Alice worked at the European Health Spa, Pitney Bowes, Motorola, and Sprint. Alice had a love for all dogs and cats, especially Persian cats. She also loved word games like Scrabble and crossword puzzles and card games such as Bridge, Canasta and Pinochle. She had a membership at the Corbin Senior Center. She is preceded in death by her parents Aubrey and Alice "Marie" Lacy. A graveside service was held for Alice on August 14, 2019 at 2:30p.m. at Fairmount Memorial Park. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close