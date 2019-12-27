|
CHAPMAN, Alicia Louise (Holum) (Age 46) Alicia Louise Chapman (née Holum) passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2019 in Seattle, WA at the age of 46. Alicia, also known as "Mommy, Al, Alley-oop, Oopie, Loop, and Oopus Magroupus," is survived by her loving husband, Blake Chapman, twin daughters, Alaina and Isabella (Bella) Chapman, and step-children, Blakedaniel and Erin Chapman; her siblings, Scott (Sue) Holum, Mark Holum (Jim Burbo), Kristie (Dan) Morgan, Michelle (Mike) Gifford, Deanna (Michael) Davis and step-siblings, Verlie (Bill) Thompson and Richard (Carolyn) Hembree; her grandmother, Louise Ingebrigtson, her second mom, Connie Mayfield, her step-mother, Kay Overby; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Holum, her mother, Connie Holum, and her brother Christian Cummings. Alicia was born on December 18, 1973 in Spokane, WA to Gary and Connie Holum. She graduated from Joel E. Ferris High School in 1992 and from Eastern Washington University in 1998 with a degree in Healthcare Administration. She married the love of her life, Blake Chapman, in 2000. The couple moved to Chicago, IL to be with their children Blakedaniel and Erin as they grew. On July 14, 2009, Alicia and Blake welcomed twin daughters Alaina and Bella (whom Alicia referred to as her "identical blondies") into their home in Naperville, IL. Once Blakedaniel and Erin were grown, Alicia, Blake, Bella, and Alaina returned to Washington. In Summer, 2017 they moved to the Peone Prairie in Mead to be close to family here as they raised the twins. Alicia loved to sit on her deck and marvel at the view of eagles and other wildlife in her backyard each morning and evening (often sharing pictures of stunning sunsets and moonrises). Family has always been Alicia's number one priority and she lived this value daily. She was passionate in her love for her best friend and husband, Blake, her sweet "Bellabaroo" and "Alaina Monkeybuns," and she treasured her (self-proclaimed) title of "step-monster" to her dear Blakedaniel and Erin. She was the proud dog mom to their newest family member, Wrigley the Boxer ("Zuzu"), whom she adored "snuzzling." Blake lovingly remembers Alicia as "kind-hearted and strong-willed," and one of the most brilliant people he has ever met. He believes he is the luckiest man in the world to have married her and is committed to carrying forth her love and legacy for her children. Given all her roles and gifts to the world, motherhood was Alicia's most precious role and outlet for giving. Her children state daily that she was "the best mom ever!" as they share hundreds of tiny and grand examples to support that truth. They remember her as outgoing, always open to try new things, and ever helping those in need. They note she was "always trying to improve herselfeven though she didn't need to." She always put others' needs above her own (even on her worst days) and always gave her children a voice and a choice in decisions. As they left for school, she would say, "learn lots and be kind." That is exactly what she did every day, too. She was delighted to serve as co-leader of Bella and Alaina's Girl Scout Troop in Naperville, where she also ensured that countless pantries nationwide were well stocked with Girl Scout Cookies. Alicia had a deep and enduring bond with her siblings and cherished her status as the baby of the family (with all requisite perks and privileges of that status). She was beloved by family, friends, colleagues, and by the many charitable causes she supported. Alicia, an accomplished and highly respected business leader, started her career at Qual Med Health Plan in Spokane, continued her professional journey at Unum in Chicago, and eventually found her way to her ideal role with her ideal company and team, Pacific Resources Benefits Consultants. There, her team saw her as family and her leaders referred to her as a "rising star". Her extraordinary professional talents were balanced by her wry sense of humor, empathy and compassion, and her upbeat and positive spirit that lit up every room she entered. She is remembered by all for her passion for life and for loving others. (Those new to her were simply family or friends awaiting discovery). Alicia gave to others without hesitation, donating not only time and resources to those in need, but also leaving her heart and personal touch on every project. She taught her children to do the same, instilling a commitment to compassion and service through long conversations and many volunteer opportunities, and we know they will strive to continue her legacy. Alicia was a kind, witty, generous, woman who loved gourmet food, fine fashion, designer shoes, tropical vacations, deep laughter, great music, and family dance parties on the deck. A memorial service for Alicia will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Colbert Presbyterian Church, 4211 E. Colbert Road, Colbert, WA 99005. Pastor Eric Peterson will officiate the ceremony. A reception to celebrate her life will follow at the Kalispel Golf & Country Club, 2010 W. Waikiki Rd, Spokane, WA 99218. Hors d'oeuvres will be served. All who knew and loved Alicia are welcome to join family and friends in honoring her. Alicia's family will be collecting memories and stories to share with her husband and children. We invite you to send your reflections to [email protected] or bring them to her celebration of life. The family also wishes to thank her care teams at Providence Holy Family Hospital and the University of Washington Medical Center for their kindness, compassion, and extraordinary clinical expertise. In lieu of flowers, her family invites those who loved her to support charitable causes in her name. The Alicia Chapman Memorial Fund will collect donations and her children will guide selection of nonprofit organizations and community causes to receive these resources. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/alicia-chapman-memorial-charitable-fund
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 27, 2019