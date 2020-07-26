MARSH, Aliyah A. (Age 25) Aliyah "Alli" Ann Marsh was born December 12, 1994 in Reno, NV and later lived in Rochester, MN before moving to Spokane, WA where she went to Arlington Elementary, Shiloh Hills Elementary, and Mountainside Middle School before graduating from Mount Spokane High School in 2013. Alli planned to marry her true love, Adam Chavez, on June 27, 2021. Alli was a prolific writer, filling journal after journal with stories and song lyrics. Her friends remember her for her exceptionally kind and gentle spirit, her unique gothic-cowgirl style, and her love of animals. Alli passed away at home on July 21, 2020 with her fiancé and her father lovingly tending to her. Alli is survived by her father Lambert Marsh of Spokane; mother Jacqueline Porter Martone of Spokane; stepfather Steve Martone of Spokane; fiancé Adam Chavez of Spokane; sister Marissa Marsh of Reno; sister Angela Boyiddle of Reno; brother Eric Boyiddle of Reno; niece Amari Rodriguez of Reno; aunt and uncle Dana and Sharon Marsh of Spokane; aunts and uncles Pat and Fred Jones, Betty and Bob Andrews, Barbra and Clyde Friesen, all of Reno; grandmother, Jerry Porter of Rochester, MN; grandfather, Kevin Porter of Reno; aunt Elizbeth Porter and uncle Kevin Crookston of Savage, MN. Alli was preceded in death by her uncles Gordon Marsh and Joe Marsh and her grandmother Adora Pajinam and many beloved animals. We can only imagine all the arms, paws, and hooves that stretched out to welcome her home. A viewing will be held at Hennessy Funeral Home on August 6th from 12pm to 4pm with services on August 7th at 11:00 am at Hennessy Funeral Home. Safety is of utmost importance so guests who would prefer to watch the services on a live stream should send their email address to Elizabeth@eporterlaw.com to request a link. To leave an online condolence to Alli's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
