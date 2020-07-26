1/2
Aliyah A. MARSH
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aliyah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARSH, Aliyah A. (Age 25) Aliyah "Alli" Ann Marsh was born December 12, 1994 in Reno, NV and later lived in Rochester, MN before moving to Spokane, WA where she went to Arlington Elementary, Shiloh Hills Elementary, and Mountainside Middle School before graduating from Mount Spokane High School in 2013. Alli planned to marry her true love, Adam Chavez, on June 27, 2021. Alli was a prolific writer, filling journal after journal with stories and song lyrics. Her friends remember her for her exceptionally kind and gentle spirit, her unique gothic-cowgirl style, and her love of animals. Alli passed away at home on July 21, 2020 with her fiancé and her father lovingly tending to her. Alli is survived by her father Lambert Marsh of Spokane; mother Jacqueline Porter Martone of Spokane; stepfather Steve Martone of Spokane; fiancé Adam Chavez of Spokane; sister Marissa Marsh of Reno; sister Angela Boyiddle of Reno; brother Eric Boyiddle of Reno; niece Amari Rodriguez of Reno; aunt and uncle Dana and Sharon Marsh of Spokane; aunts and uncles Pat and Fred Jones, Betty and Bob Andrews, Barbra and Clyde Friesen, all of Reno; grandmother, Jerry Porter of Rochester, MN; grandfather, Kevin Porter of Reno; aunt Elizbeth Porter and uncle Kevin Crookston of Savage, MN. Alli was preceded in death by her uncles Gordon Marsh and Joe Marsh and her grandmother Adora Pajinam and many beloved animals. We can only imagine all the arms, paws, and hooves that stretched out to welcome her home. A viewing will be held at Hennessy Funeral Home on August 6th from 12pm to 4pm with services on August 7th at 11:00 am at Hennessy Funeral Home. Safety is of utmost importance so guests who would prefer to watch the services on a live stream should send their email address to Elizabeth@eporterlaw.com to request a link. To leave an online condolence to Alli's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved