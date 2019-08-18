Spokesman-Review Obituaries
MANZAK, Allan (Age 60) Allan Manzak, age 60 died August 13, 2019. He was born May 8, 1959 in Spokane, WA to Frank Allan, Sr. and Beverly Manzak. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Melody Manzak. Also surviving, son Philip, daugh-ter Christy; five grandchil-dren Tyler, Brandon, Darian, Caitlyn and McKinzie; great-grand-daughter Everly. He leaves one sister Cathy Manzak (Mack); nieces Hilary Rios and Nicole Elting; great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a brother Bruce Manzak. Allan had recently retired from Spokane Overhead Door, a company he founded 23 years ago. He and Melody loved to travel and he loved building as a hobby. He passed away doing what he loved: building a new shop. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Mirabeau Meadows Park, 13500 E. Mirabeau Meadows Parkway, Spokane Valley, WA. Please visit Allan's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019
