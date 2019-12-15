Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Charles "A.C., Ace" RINGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RINGER, Allen, Charles "A.C., Ace" Allen "A.C., Ace" Charles Ringer lost his hard fought battle with prostate and brain cancer on December 6th, 2019. He was born to Emmett and Corrine (Autry) Ringer on February 7th, 1940 in Prosser, Washington. He joined older brother Ben and sister Jerry Lee (Matthews) to complete the family. From 1954 to 1959 the family operated a dairy farm in the Mill Creek area near Colville, WA. Even though Allen was not fond of milking cows twice a day, 365 days a year, come rain, or come shine, he remained a farm boy at heart for the rest of his life. He graduated from Colville High School in 1958 and on November 28th of that year he and Marilyn "Muffy" Keith were married. They just recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Four children were soon added to the family; Sam in 1959 (Tammy), Shadda (Spratt) in 1960, Joe in 1961 and Angie (Taylor) in 1962. Allen worked for the postal service as a mail carrier for the next 17 years and at the same time bought and sold real estate and operated a small dairy where he and Marilyn sold bottled milk. In 1971, while still working at the post office he and Marilyn purchased Sandy's Drive-Inn and Trailer Park where the kids learned what the word "work" meant. After leaving the postal service, he owned and operated Timberline Realty, had part ownership in Colville Travel for a short time, and did gold and oil exploring in Nevada and Texas. Finally, he ended up in the mortgage business where he remained until he became ill. In 1993, he and Marilyn moved to a 75 acre farm just outside Deer Park, WA where they remained until his death. It was here that he was the happiest. He had a small herd of cattle that all had names and he had the 30 acre woodlot that was his sanctuary. Having grand kids nearby was the icing on the cake. One of his favorite sayings when they did something that didn't turn out exactly like they planned was "Did you learn anything?" Not exactly the sympathetic response they were hoping for, but in his mind a positive teaching lesson. Allen is survived by his wife, his four children and his six grandchildren; Sydney Lawson (Alex), MacKenzie Lee-Brown (Tim), Cooper Lee (Carsen), Jacob Taylor, Ace Taylor and Max Taylor; step-grandchildren: Nichole Thomas, Kyle Reddeman and step-great-granddaughter, Mila Thomas. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother and his sister. A memorial to honor and celebrate Allen's life is being planned for early summer.

