WAYE, Allen Clark June 27, 1928 to February 19, 2020 Allen was born in Spokane to Edward Munson Waye and Helen Gloria Clark Waye. He graduated from North Central High and Gonzaga University. In 1959 he married Carol Gene Matterson in Ephrata. They moved their family to Tigard, Oregon in 1968. Allen enjoyed playing tennis and golf. He was a founding member of the Indian River golf classic that started in 1968. Allen was employed by the JK Gill Company as a salesman and worked his way up to Vice President and General Merchandising Manager. While there he was in the first group of american businessmen that were allowed into red China.That is when the travel bug bit him and he traveled to twenty six different countries. Allen also worked for Pacific Stationary and C2F retiring at the age of eighty-seven. Allen is survived by his three daughters: Suzanne Lae, Linda Arnold, and Heidi Elden; six grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. The family is holding a private memorial service.

