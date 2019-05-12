Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen DIXON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DIXON, Allen Allen was born in Deer Park, WA on February 25, 1967 and passed away surrounded by his family on May 6, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He graduated from Mary Walker High School in Springdale, WA and attended auto mechanic classes at Spokane Community College. He played football and enjoyed wood shop at Mary Walker High School. He worked at numerous jobs in Spokane, WA in the printing and welding trades. While working at Mac's Metals he did custom welding and fabrication jobs. One project of note is the handrails on the bridge and steps in Riverstone Park in Coeur d'Alene, ID. He is survived by his mother and stepfather Susan and Richard Jensen (Hurley, SD); his father Harold Dixon (Springdale, WA); sister Ann Dixon and her partner Quinn Marable (Spokane, WA); brother Mike Dixon (Springdale, WA); brother Matt Bishop (Spokane Valley, WA); stepsister Rachel Turner and family (Yankton, SD); stepsister Rebecca Parish and family (Sioux Falls, SD); nieces and nephews Katy Herpin (Houston, TX), Kalli Herpin and her partner Adam Swedberg (Nine Mile Falls, WA), Sophia Dixon (Deer Park, WA), Maddox Herpin (Nine Mile Falls, WA), Dylan Dixon (Deer Park, WA), Mikenna Dixon (Deer Park, WA), Lilyanna Towery (Spokane, WA), Isaiah Bishop (Spokane Valley, WA), Carly Jo Swedberg (Nine Mile Falls, WA), Madison Bishop (Spokane, WA); and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Fred and Kathryn Brassfield (Valley, WA); grandparents Walter and Agnes Dixon (Springdale, WA); aunt Helen Brassfield (Spokane, WA), uncle Ron Dixon (Missoula, MT) and aunt Doris Larson (Sioux Falls, SD). A memorial service will be held at Pinelow Park and Conference Center, 3806 N. Deer Lake Road, Loon Lake, WA at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

DIXON, Allen Allen was born in Deer Park, WA on February 25, 1967 and passed away surrounded by his family on May 6, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He graduated from Mary Walker High School in Springdale, WA and attended auto mechanic classes at Spokane Community College. He played football and enjoyed wood shop at Mary Walker High School. He worked at numerous jobs in Spokane, WA in the printing and welding trades. While working at Mac's Metals he did custom welding and fabrication jobs. One project of note is the handrails on the bridge and steps in Riverstone Park in Coeur d'Alene, ID. He is survived by his mother and stepfather Susan and Richard Jensen (Hurley, SD); his father Harold Dixon (Springdale, WA); sister Ann Dixon and her partner Quinn Marable (Spokane, WA); brother Mike Dixon (Springdale, WA); brother Matt Bishop (Spokane Valley, WA); stepsister Rachel Turner and family (Yankton, SD); stepsister Rebecca Parish and family (Sioux Falls, SD); nieces and nephews Katy Herpin (Houston, TX), Kalli Herpin and her partner Adam Swedberg (Nine Mile Falls, WA), Sophia Dixon (Deer Park, WA), Maddox Herpin (Nine Mile Falls, WA), Dylan Dixon (Deer Park, WA), Mikenna Dixon (Deer Park, WA), Lilyanna Towery (Spokane, WA), Isaiah Bishop (Spokane Valley, WA), Carly Jo Swedberg (Nine Mile Falls, WA), Madison Bishop (Spokane, WA); and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Fred and Kathryn Brassfield (Valley, WA); grandparents Walter and Agnes Dixon (Springdale, WA); aunt Helen Brassfield (Spokane, WA), uncle Ron Dixon (Missoula, MT) and aunt Doris Larson (Sioux Falls, SD). A memorial service will be held at Pinelow Park and Conference Center, 3806 N. Deer Lake Road, Loon Lake, WA at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close