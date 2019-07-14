Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Edward SCHURMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHURMAN, Allen Edward (Age 64) Allen Edward Schurman died in the company of his wife, Julie, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 due to complications from brain cancer. Allen was born on August 2, 1954 in Seattle, Washington to Allen G. and Laverne (Devoy) Schurman. He married Julie Eggers (Green) in July 2003. He has two grown children, Seth and Rachael, from a previous marriage. Allen graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1972 and studied at North Idaho State College. He worked for the United States Postal Service for nearly 30 years. Allen ran for the Lewis and Clark High School track team and kept running well into this adult years. He loved running so much that he even ran on vacation. He loved the euphoria and clarity that long-distance running gave him. He was a wonderful cook. His signature dishes included grilled steak, twice baked potatoes, chile verde enchiladas, lamb meatballs for gyros, and soups made from scratch. He loved to know that everyone was enjoying the food and would always make sure everyone had had their fill. Allen will be remembered for his kindness, his patience, and his sometimes sarcastic, sometimes goofy sense of humor. Allen was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister Carol. He is survived by his wife, Julie, children Seth (Justine) Schurman and Rachael (Shaun) Messerli, grandchildren Hudson and Bennett, former wife and mother of his children Tracy, sister Julie, Gunther the Cat, nieces, cousins, and many friends. There will be a celebration of life held later this year for family and friends.

