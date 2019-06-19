Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Frederick WARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WARD, Allen Frederick Allen Frederick Ward passed away on June 14, 2019 in Spokane, WA at the age of 83. Allen was born in Springfield, MO to Frederick and Ester Ward. At the age of one, the family moved to Imperial Valley, CA and at the age of two, they moved to St. George, UT where he grew up on a dairy farm. At the age of 18 after graduating from Dixie High School in St. George, he joined the Air Force and took basic training at Lackland AFB, TX. He was in the Air Force for 24 years. He met his wife-to-be, Juanita (Joan) Herman, at a USO dance while stationed at Fairchild AFB, WA. They were married on September 15, 1956. Together with their children, Mark, Kim, Lori and Jeff, they went to many wonderful places in the world: Morocco, Spain, Okinawa and Germany. He also went alone for one year to Thailand. After retiring from the Air Force, they lived in Spokane. He then worked at R.A. Hanson in Spokane until he retired from there. His happy times were spent cutting firewood and building things in his garage. He also kept a beautiful yard and garden. He is predeceased by his parents and his son, Jeffery Ward. He leaves behind his wife; three children, Mark Allen (Carolyn) Ward, Kim (Tom) Rohall and Lori Ward; six grandchildren, Shannon (Joe) Smith, Danielle (Kevin) Lee, Alaina (Malcolm) Contios, Jessica (Jacob) Anderson, Marissa (Bob) Wilson and David Ward. Not to be forgotten are his very cute great-grandchildren, Emma, Greyson, Nathan, Avalyn and Connor. He also leaves behind his sister, Pat (Russ) Porter and two brothers, Terry (Sandra) Ward and Joe Ward. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 23rd at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

