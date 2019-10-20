Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen KENNEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KENNEY, Allen Allen was born November 10, 1950 to Irvin and Ann (Rail) Kenney in Spokane. He was joined by little brother, Clayton, in 1953, who believed his primary purpose in life was to pester his big brother for the rest of his born days! Allen was fortunate to have the guiding hand of two influential men in his life when Ann married Ralph Fortner growing up in Kiona and Benton City, Washington. With his parents as a guiding force, along with lifelong friends Steve Steer, Vickie (Dugger) Anderson, Dennis Shaw and Charlie Clark, Allen made it through high school and lived life on his terms. He was lucky enough to check some things off his bucket list travelling to Mexico, Peru, China, touring the US and Canada (who can forget the stories of the places that green Pinto wagon took him!) and best of all, living on his sailboat in the San Juan Islands, Port Hadlock and Shilshoal Marina in Seattle. Allen became an ordained minister which allowed him to perform marriage ceremonies on the high seas in the sailboat, and then later would take his "crew" out for a sailboat race! He even tried to teach his niece to sail one weekend. She may not have learned to sail, but she did learn how not to get the boat stuck on a sand bar. They also spent a fun filled senior spring break in Mexico how many uncles treat a niece to the vacation of a lifetime?! Allen was a very kind and generous soul, he made friends wherever he went, and whatever he did. He also had a quirky, unique way of looking at life maybe because he tried his hand at so many different professions and hobbies, and lived in a variety of locations. Health issues helped Allen make the decision to move to the Spokane area in 2012, and he most recently was living near Cusick on Irv's property where he could sit outside by the lake, bird watching and taking in the wildlife and scenery. This also allowed Allen and Irv to have quality time together. Allen passed away September 24, 2019 at Hospice House in North Spokane. Words cannot express the gratitude Allen's family has for the staff at Hospice of Spokane, the Newport Hospital, Nickole Waller, Trish Storm and Stephanie Storm, who provided care for Allen while at home. Allen is survived by his father Irvin Kenney; brother Clayton (Ronda) Kenney; niece Beth (Josh) Riley; stepsister Brenda Anderson (Joe Erickson); and many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Ann and stepfather Ralph Fortner, and stepmother Charlotte Raleigh. There will be a Celebration of Allen's life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2:00 4:00PM at Epic, Northern Quest Casino for family and friends.

