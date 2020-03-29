Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen W. REILLY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REILLY, Allen W. (Age 73) Allen W. Reilly, 73, lost his valiant fight against cancer and heart disease, on March 22, 2020. Born on November 6, 1946 to parents Harry and Edna Reilly in Spokane, WA. As the son of a farmer, Allen learned farming from his dad Harry, and his grandfather, Peter. Allen graduated from Liberty High School lettering in basketball and football and involved in FAA and debate. After high school, he attended WSU majoring in Agriculture Engineering and Agriculture Economics. Due to family health issues, Allen left WSU (after two years) to help run the family farm. In 1972 he married Betty Ilene, and together they had two sons, Patrick and Michael. Betty later passed away in 1976. From 1969 to 1971 he represented agriculture, in the writing of the Comprehensive Land Plan for Spokane County, still in use today. In the early '90s went into real estate and became a broker. When others couldn't get a project done, Allen found a way, due to his knowledge of Comprehensive Land Plan. Allen loved farming, growing various crops (wheat, peas, barley, straw, quinoa, elephant garlic, comfrey, lentils) and was a cattleman raising both registered Polled Herefords and commercial Herefords. He also raised llamas and was Chairman of the International LAMA Association Convention in 1991, with over 1,000 in attendance. He was one of the first Certified Organic Farmers in Washington State with Comfrey. Allen co-founded the Spangle Gun Club, served as President and Secretary. He also volunteered his time as an EMT and firefighter for Spokane County Fire District, 3 and 9, ran a dozer for DNR, and fighting fires. Also volunteered with Grange, Spokane Youth and Liberty High School Booster Club. Allen helped to establish Operating Engineer Training Facility at Spangle, WA. He has helped over 2,000 unemployed persons to be retrained, most from displaced Silver Mine area. If he believed in a project NO matter what the obstacles were, he would go forward with or without their assistance. He thought "Outside the Box." Allen's latest adventure was trying to improve the acidity problem in the Palouse by using Bio Char and working with three universities and farmers, to obtain this goal. He wanted to be remembered for this legacy. In 1980 Allen and Marla were married and combined their families, for a total of five children. Close to Allen's heart is the Farley family, and the great love and caring they share. Allen was an avid hunter and fisherman. His favorite quote was: "A bad day of fishing is better than any good day at work". He also loved snowmobiling, kayaking, golfing and gold prospecting. Allen was a Gonzaga Basketball fan, WSU football / basketball fan, and Seahawks fan. Allen is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marla; and five children Patrick Reilly (and wife Chelsea), Michael Reilly (and wife LeAnne), Brad Kuhlman (and wife Sandy), Tye Kuhlman (and wife Sharon), and Jami; their eight grandkids and eight great-grandkids. Preceded in death by his wife Betty; parents Harry and Edna Reilly; sister Beverly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to or Union Gospel Mission . Memorial service will be held later. "Until we meet again."

