ROSENTHAL, Allen W. "Al" (Age 90) Allen W. Rosenthal "Al" Rosenthal, age 90, was a 55 year resident of Eloika Lake in Elk, Washington. He left us on December 23, 2019. Al was born in Hulbert, Oklahoma on January 20, 1929. He moved to Oregon and then Washington in the 40s. He married Nancy, his wife of 65 plus years, in 1954 and was in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. Al worked for Utter Cadillac for many years and was well known for his high quality auto body/fender repair. Al was predeceased by his parents, Willie and Beatrice Rosenthal, his sister Hazel Ankley and a grandson, Jed Boles. Al is survived by his wife Nancy, two sons, Larry (Sonja) and Tom, and two daughters, Cheryl (Wade) and Mary Jo, two brothers, Iredelle and Jim (Helene), five grandsons, Zeb, Cy, Josh, Tom and Ben, several nieces, numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great- grandchildren. Special thanks to Iredelle "Bud" and his daughters Theresa and Carol for the time and care lavished on him in his last few years of life and to Cornerstone Memory Care for their special care.

