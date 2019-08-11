Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Leisle FERDERER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FERDERER, Alma Leisle Alma Leisle Ferderer died on August 6th, 2019 at East Adams Rural Hospital with her daughter, Karen, by her side. She was born September 18, 1923 in Ritzville, WA to Michael Leisle and Anna Margarete Werner Leisle. She graduated from Ritzville High School in 1942. She then worked in the Adams County A.S.C. office until her marriage to Maudise (Matt) Ferderer on December 26, 1942. Their daughter, Karen, was born in 1954.They lived and worked together on the family farm for over 40 years until moving to Ritzville in 1984. Alma was a lifelong member of Zion (Philadelphia) Church. She was baptized on February 24, 1924 and later was confirmed there. She taught Sunday school for 17 years, spent many years teaching Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, was a member of Daughters of Zion, and was active in many church activities. Alma enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, baking, and hosting family dinners. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved going to her granddaughters' activities and spending family time at Curlew Lake. One of the highlights of her life was the European trip Matt took her on for their 35th wedding anniversary. Alma was preceded in death by her husband Matt, just a few months before their 50th wedding anniversary, and by her parents, her three brothers: Henry, Arthur, and Aaron Leisle, and five sisters: Mary Lee, Lydia Greenwalt, Molly Cline, Esther Schneider, and Gloria Gilliland. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Steve) Potts; granddaughters, Brynn (Mark) Potts-Thorne and Jesse Potts, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9 am 12 noon at Danekas Funeral Home in Ritzville, WA. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm at Zion Philadelphia UCC Church, also in Ritzville, with a graveside service immediately after. Memorial contributions can be made to East Adams Library District. To leave Condolences please visit our website at

