THIEMENS, Alma Born in Hartline, Washington on August 9, 1924, to Richard and Eva Hoefner, Alma died peacefully on April 25, 2020. She was raised on a farm outside Cheney, WA, graduating high school there in 1942. She married Raymond Thiemens in 1946 and began married life in San Francisco. They returned to Spokane in 1950 and then lived in Pullman, Moses Lake and the Okanogan Valley. After Ray retired in 1987, they enjoyed traveling around the US and wintering in Arizona. She and Ray enjoyed all kinds of dancing, and appreciated all the wonderful friends they made. They moved again to Spokane in 2002 and spent several happy years near family and friends. Alma moved to Des Moines, WA, in 2017, to be near her children. Alma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by Raymond, her husband of 70 years. She is survived by three sons: Bruce, Doug (Jane), David (Linda), daughter Carol, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Health and Home Care in Des Moines or Hospice.



