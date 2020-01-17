Alphena Mae BARCKLAY (1932 - 2020)
Service Information
Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service
2832 N Ruby
Spokane, WA
99207
(509)-324-9375
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service
2832 N Ruby
Spokane, WA 99207
Obituary
BARCKLAY, Alphena Mae January 2, 1932 - January 4, 2020 Alphena Mae Barcklay, 88 years old, of Spokane, WA, passed away on January 4th 2020. Born January 2nd 1932 in Newport, WA. She was the daughter of Ben and Alberta Mae Rice. Alphena is survived by her grandsons Josh, Aaron and Scott. She lived a long, fulfilling life and will be missed very much. A memorial service will be held at Spokane Cremation and Funeral Services, located at 2832 N. Ruby St., Spokane, WA at 12 noon on Sunday the 19th.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 17, 2020
