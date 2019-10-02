Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alphone R. DeMAIO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DeMAIO, Alphonse R. (Age 85) Alphonse R. DeMaio, of Spokane, Washington, pass-ed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 85. Proud of his Italian American heritage, Alphonse was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on April 21, 1934. After graduating from Wilbur Cross High School, New Haven, CT, Alphonse joined the Army during the Korean Conflict, proudly serving his country until his Honorable Discharge in 1956. Alphonse took pride in all things related to the military, loved his country and lived to help others, volunteering countless hours to Catholic Charities and always lending a helping hand to those in need. After his military service, Alphonse worked for 14 years as a mechanical assembler for the great American company, MB Electronics, a vibration testing industry and manufacturer of metal components for a nearby aircraft engine company. Alphonse transferred his knowledge, skills, and talents to the Picker Corporation, where he maintained nuclear ultra-sound equipment for 16 years. Following his career with Picker, Alphonse went to work with the 103rd Air Control Squadron, Orange, Connecticut, as a building and grounds maintenance technician for 11 years, where he was the recipient of the "Unsung Heroes" award for his dedication and commitment to base maintenance. In 1997, Alphonse moved to Washington, making Spokane his home for the final 22 years of his amazing life. From 1997 to 2001, Alphonse worked for the Gonzaga University grounds maintenance department until a stroke forced him into retirement. Although Alphonse spent 18 years in a wheelchair, he did not slow down. Alphonse was an active member of the Hillyard Senior Center, where the motto is "Where Friends Meet Friends," Alphonse considered all of his friend's extended family. Alphonse is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda DeMaio, Spokane; Daughter, Kimmie DeMaio (Rich Tetreault), Connecticut; Step-children, Kim (Matt) Durheim, Spokane; Mike Long, Wenatchee. Alphonse was also the proud "Grand-Papa" to Elyse Long, Wenatchee, and Shantel and Madison Claar, Spokane. Alphonse is also survived by brothers, Frank and Phillip (a.k.a. Butch) DeMaio, Connecticut, numerous nieces and nephews from Connecticut and Spokane, and many other family and friends. Alphonse will be interred at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. The family of Alphonse R. DeMaio wishes to thank Hospice House North, Spokane, for their gentle, caring hands and making Alphonse comfortable as he transitioned to his Heavenly home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice House North, Spokane, or Hillyard Senior Center, Spokane.

