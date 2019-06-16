Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alta Emma "Bush" MACKEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MACKEY, Alta Emma (Bush) (Age 102) Surrounded by family Alta peacefully went to meet her Savior on May 28, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1916 in her grandmother's home in Spokane. During the majority of her life she called Spokane home but also resided briefly in California, Louisiana and Nebraska. She attended Lewis and Clark High School. In 1934 at the age of 18 Alta married David C Mackey (deceased) and they raised two children. She became one of the original "Rosie the Riveters" during World War II when employed to operate a cutting torch (She was called a burner) at a shipyard in Richmond, CA. After the war they returned to Spokane where she was later employed as a bookkeeper for Troy Laundry. She was a member of Fourth Memorial Church and remained active in the Young at Heart Senior Group until she was 95 when she gave up driving. She is survived by their children, Sharron Dye (Mead, WA) and David G. (Janet) Mackey (Mariposa, CA). She was a wonderful grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 35 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the Sunset Chapel, Fairmount Memorial Park on June 24, 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a brief graveside service. Upon her request in lieu of, flowers donations may be made to Anna Ogden Hall of Union Gospel Mission.

MACKEY, Alta Emma (Bush) (Age 102) Surrounded by family Alta peacefully went to meet her Savior on May 28, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1916 in her grandmother's home in Spokane. During the majority of her life she called Spokane home but also resided briefly in California, Louisiana and Nebraska. She attended Lewis and Clark High School. In 1934 at the age of 18 Alta married David C Mackey (deceased) and they raised two children. She became one of the original "Rosie the Riveters" during World War II when employed to operate a cutting torch (She was called a burner) at a shipyard in Richmond, CA. After the war they returned to Spokane where she was later employed as a bookkeeper for Troy Laundry. She was a member of Fourth Memorial Church and remained active in the Young at Heart Senior Group until she was 95 when she gave up driving. She is survived by their children, Sharron Dye (Mead, WA) and David G. (Janet) Mackey (Mariposa, CA). She was a wonderful grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 35 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the Sunset Chapel, Fairmount Memorial Park on June 24, 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a brief graveside service. Upon her request in lieu of, flowers donations may be made to Anna Ogden Hall of Union Gospel Mission. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close