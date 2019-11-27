JAMES, Alta Faye (Miller) Born October 17, 1922 in Sanger, TX, Alta entered into rest on November 21, 2019 in Spokane, WA, where she had been a longtime resident. She was a graduate of Sanger High School. Alta worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses and enjoyed her work. Her true passion was loving her Lord and her church, North Addison Baptist. She was blessed to have wonderful people in her life and has gone to join many of them. Alta leaves behind, here on earth, several children of her late husbands, and their families; her two nieces Patty Delbridge (Gary) of Spokane, and Claudette Lohr of Dallas, TX; a nephew, Lance Williams of Wiggins, MS; numerous cousins, friends, and her Church family. A graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m., today, November 27th at Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery, Spokane, WA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the North Addison Baptist Church, 6120 N Addison St., Spokane, WA 99208. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alta's name may be made to North Addison Baptist Church. Guestbook: www.riplingers.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 27, 2019