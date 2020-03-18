|
WOODARD, Alva Abe "Zeb" (Age 91) Alva Abe "Zeb" Woodard, 91, passed away on March 15, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Al was born on June 28, 1928 in Roy, New Mexico, the 12th child of Joseph and Emma Woodard. His mother passed away when he was two years old and was raised by his father, Joe. The family lived in Roy, NM until the Dust Storms of 1934 forced them to move to Clarkston, WA where Al went to school and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1947. At the end of his senior year, he joined two brothers in opening and operating the Green Top Dairy Farms, Inc., in Clarkston, WA. Al and Esther Kaufman were married in 1947 and moved to the Spokane area in 1952, then to Newman Lake in 1960. Al became one of the initial stockholders of ASC Industries as Vice President, Finance and Controller and was active in the financial area of the business for 22 years. Upon his retirement from ASC he continued to operate their ranch in the Newman Lake area where he and Esther raised their 11 children. Their marriage ended in 1989 and Al moved to Spokane where he bought and began remodeling a building on 7th Ave., converting it to a triplex rental unit. He married Margaret Evenson in 1994 and when not working in their yard on the South Hill or on the triplex, they enjoyed traveling to many different places in the U.S. Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean. Al and Margaret were active members of New Heights Open Bible Church for many years and attended Orchard Christian Fellowship when they were able to do so. Al was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2008. He moved in with his youngest son, Curt and daughter-in-law Winnie in June of 2017 where he received loving care until his death. He died peacefully in their home with several family members around him. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, his children, Nannette (Gerry) Price, Ross Port, Ontario; Gregory (Joyce) Woodard, Spokane; Loreen (Mike) Armaolea, Scottsdale, AZ; Arne (Charmagne) Woodard, Spokane Valley; Mark (Christine) Woodard, Colbert, WA; Kevin Woodard, Post Falls, ID; Steve (Carolyn) Woodard, Spokane; Curt (Winnie) Woodard, Spokane; Marlee Leaver, Post Falls, ID; Julie McKenna, Spokane and Michelle (Mike) Walsh, Spokane Valley. He is also survived by Margaret's children, Kathy (Richard) Triggs, Post Falls, ID; Cindy (Greg) Coller and David Evenson of Spokane as well as over 50 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren all too numerous to mention by name.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020