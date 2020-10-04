RICHARDSON, Alva D. Was called home on September 30, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born on March 12, 1929 to Henry and Amalia Gettman at the family farm east of Odessa, WA. Alva grew up on a cattle ranch between Odessa, Harrington and Ritzville. She attended school in Harrington and graduated high school in 1947. She joined 4-H in grade school and as an adult became a 4-H leader. On the ranch as a teenager she would drive tractor for bailing hay. In 4-H she baked, canned and showed steers at the fairs in Davenport, Yakima, Spokane and Portland, where the steers would be sold. In 1949 she married W.M. (Bill) Richardson. They raised their two daughters in Odessa. Alva was active in her community and church. She worked for 20 plus years as a cashier at the local grocery store. She got involved in a great variety of crafts, but quilting became her passion, sharing her labors of love with many. She is survived by her two daughters Janet and Lora and their families and some special nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her services will be limited to close family. However her service will be streamed at https://youtube.com/channel/UC6vEX0WmuN-R-CTNCsBLldA
for those that want to join in the celebration of her life. The Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Heritage Church, Odessa, WA with Pastor Jon Hayashi, Officiating. Memorials can be made to the Odessa Memorial Healthcare Foundation or the Heritage Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com
for the family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, DAVENPORT, WA is caring for the Richardson family.