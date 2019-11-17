Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvan "Papa Al" SAMPSON. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509)-684-6271 Send Flowers Obituary

SAMPSON, Alvan "Papa Al" In Loving Memory Alvan "Papa Al" Sampson went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born on June 11, 1928 in Fruitland, WA one of eight children to Kenneth and Grace Sampson. Al attended school at the Fruitland schoolhouse, Columbia High School in Hunters and from 1946 to 1948 WSC in Pullman, WA. During his childhood he worked around the farm which helped to instill a love for the outdoors and hard work. From 1948 until 1950 Al worked as a logger with a crosscut saw and a team of horses. His outdoor experience served him well during that time. In 1950 Al entered the Army where he served as an ammunitions foreman. He was honorably discharged in 1952 at Ft. Lewis, WA. Al moved to Chelan, WA where he worked in an apple warehouse. It was there that he met the woman who would become his wife, Christina Venneberg. Al and Tina married on September 27, 1953 in, Manson, WA. Together Al and Tina raised four children, two girls and two boys. Al worked various jobs over the next few years which included swinging a sledge hammer in Metaline Falls, Wa. Working as a carpenter's assistant, then as a service station attendant and at the lumber yard in Davenport, Wa. It was in Davenport that Al began his volunteer career working with the Boy Scouts of America where he led young men in becoming leaders, earning badges, camping and developing their skills as outdoorsman. He helped many attain the rank of Eagle Scout in his 20+ years in scouting. In 1962 Al began working for Washington Water Power in Ritzville, WA in Public Relations and then in Spokane, WA as a "Gas Service Man". In 1966 he and Tina moved to Colville, WA where he spent the rest of his 35 years with what is now known as Avista Utilities. Al spent his retirement doing the things he loved with the woman he loved. He and Tina traveled to such places as Europe, the Panama Canal, Alaska five times and the Caribbean. Al and Tina especially liked square dancing. They danced up a storm from 1965 until 2010. During that time their dance adventures brought them all over the map. They were officially designated as Dance Ambassadors in Penticton B.C., Canada. Many a pair of shoes were worn out over the years. Al was involved in community projects with the United Methodist Church (Colville Community Church), Kiwanis, Masons and the Colville City Council. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Grace Sampson and sisters Carol Ann Sampson, Marilyn Lakey, and Mary Louise Carter. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Tina, four children: Rebecca Lawson (Larry) of Colville, WA, Richard Sampson (Elise) of Pisgah Forest, NC, Kenneth Sampson (Terry) of Colville, WA, And Karen Rummer (Craig) of Deer Park, WA, 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. A memorial service for Al Sampson will be announced at a later time. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit the on-line memorial and sign the guestbook at

