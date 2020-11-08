1/
Alvera M. ZELLER
ZELLAR, Alvera M. (Age 99) Alvera M. Zeller passed on to be with Jesus on November 1, 2020 at age 99. She spent her final years at Cheney Care Center. Alvera was born December 20, 1920 to Fred and Alvina Meise in Quincy, Illinois. When she was 8 years old, her family moved to Benge, where she grew up on the Meise family farm. Upon moving to the area, she joined the St. Agnes Catholic Parish in Ritzville, and remained a member for the rest of her life. She married Otto Zeller December 1, 1961 in Ritzville. Alvera was head cook at Life Care Center for 18 years, and also enjoyed cooking for loved ones in her free time. During their retirement, Alvera and Otto loved fishing and often shared stories about it with their grandchildren. Throughout her life, Alvera cherished time spent with her large family, expecially visits from her great-great-grandchildren. She was always happy, and usually had an entertaining story or an old saying to share. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Zeller; parents, Fred and Alvina Meise; son, Dennis Baker; son-in-law, Bob Hamill; brothers, Harold, Fred (Butch), Earl, Donald and Tom; as well as her sister Margaret Johnson. Alvera is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Hamill and Marilyn Peterson; son-in-law, Tim Peterson; sister, Sharlene Ling Sullivan; grandchildren, Kelly Hamill, Wendy White (Dennis), Kurtis Hamill (Joy), Dean Dirks, Shelly Guske (Lowell), Angela Alteri (Frank), Bill Baker (Terri) and Robert Baker, 17 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A private funeral mass is scheduled, and a celebration of Alvera's life will be held in the spring of 2021. To leave online condolences for the Zeller family please visit our website at www.danekasfh.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Danekas Funeral Home
207 E Main
Ritzville, WA 99169
(509) 659-0303
