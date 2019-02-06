Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvern Loren DYCK. View Sign

DYCK, Alven Loren Alven Loren Dyck was born July 22, 1925 to Frank and Lena (Schrag) Dyck. He had three brothers Ray, Clinton and Leo, and a sister, Nora (all deceased). He passed away at Monroe House in Moses Lake, Washington on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He enjoyed his last year at Monroe House, watching the traffic and weather conditions from the apartment. Al walked the half-mile to first grade at Pleasant Valley School with his brothers and cousins. After the school closed, he went to Schrag grade school and then graduated from Lind High School in 1943. Al loved life on the dry land wheat farm. As a little boy he would run out to ride behind the horses as they pulled the farm equipment. One day he fell asleep and started to fall off, but the "whoa!" from his Pop came in time for the horses to stop to prevent injury. Al farmed in the Schrag area of Adams County and after 1957 he purchased and moved the family to a farm south of Ritzville where he lived until he moved to Ritzville in 1999. Al was involved with and supported Washington Mennonite Fellowship's Camrec, a jointly owned camp north of Leavenworth, WA, from its construction days. He loved to go snowmobiling along the mountain roads around Camrec. He, his family and friends also camped or snowmobiled in the Blue Mountains for years. During the 1970's, Al was very active with the Ritzville Festivals Association, helping construct and drive the float in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada, Wenatchee and Spokane as well as other small towns around Ritzville. In retirement he enjoyed driving tractor and truck for various neighboring farmers for many years. He kept horses, goats and sheep off and on at the Ritzville farm until just a few years before he moved to Monroe House. He was baptized and a lifelong member of the Menno Mennonite Church. Over the years, his involvement in the church included being a deacon, singing in the choir, and helping with the parking at the Mennonite Country Auction. He married Marjorie Bumgarner on June 25, 1950 and they were married over 68 years. He was the father of two children: Bill Dyck (Sharla) of Ritzville and Sally Dyck (Ken Ehrman) of Chicago. He had one grandson, David Crogan (Jordan) of Spokane. A memorial service will be held at Menno Mennonite Church on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memorial gifts can be given to Menno Mennonite Church (1378 N. Damon Road, Ritzville, WA 99169-8717) or Ritzville Festivals Association (P.O. Box 393, Ritzville, WA 99169). To leave condolences please visit our website at

