LUITEN, Alvin (Fritz) (Age 79) Alvin (Fritz) Luiten passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 surrounded by his family, after a long hard battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born and raised along with five siblings in Odessa, WA to the late Alvin and Leona Luiten. He graduated from Odessa High School and then served four years in the United States Air Force stationed in Fairbanks, AK. He met the love of his life, Patricia Nance, while working at Retail Credit Company in Spokane. They had been married four days short of 52 years at his passing. They raised two children, Loris and LeAnn in Spokane, WA. The majority of Al's working career (Fritz) was spent as a hard working traveling salesman covering territories from Eastern Washington to Western Montana. He sold a variety of products including electronics, records/tapes, stationary, greeting cards, costume jewelry, lawn/garden and pet supplies. Al built strong relationships with his clients with his character, hard work and sense of humor. Al was the biggest supporter for everything his two children and their friends were involved. Many years were spent on a soccer field as an inspirational coach. He lived life to the fullest and spent his free time camping, telling jokes/stories, playing volleyball, and keeping his yard immaculate. Al loved to cheer people up with a joke and a smile. He spent his entire life showing his love to friends and family through sacrificing his own time and needs to help them. Al was quick to ask new people who looked lost to sit with him, which often times led to that person being a lifelong friend. He made friends very quickly, with his outgoing and caring personality, and as a result of this he would run into people he knew everywhere he went. His love of life and people will carry on through all whom he has inspired. This amazing family man was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Leona Luiten. He is survived by his wife Patricia Luiten; son Loris (Jennifer) Luiten; daughter LeAnn (Steve) Bianco. He is also survived by his granddaughters Gianna and Larissa who were the lights of his life and brought him great joy. Al was also survived by all of his siblings Colleen Janke of Odessa, WA; Waldo (Bud) Luiten of Spokane, WA; JP Luiten of Odessa, WA; Coletta (Ron) Maki of Kennewick, WA; and Charlene (Mike) McCarty of Columbia City, OR. In lieu of flowers please donate to Parkinson's Research in Al's name. A celebration of life will be held at Eastpoint Church (15303 E. Sprague Ave.) Saturday, Feb. 8th at 1:00PM. A reception will follow on site. If you have a memory or photo to share with the family they will be collecting them for a memory book.

