Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alys Suzanne RALLIER-SEIFERT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEIFERT, Alys Suzanne Alys Suzanne Rallier-Seifert or "Mamou" to those dearest to her heart, passed peacefully on the morning of 4 March 2020, surrounded by those she loved. Alys was born 22 December 1935 to Louis and Anna Marie (Petillon) Rallier near the little village of Crouy sur Cosson in central France. Tragically, when France was invaded and occupied by the Third Reich of Germany, her father was made prisoner and forced to labor in the Nazi munitions factories near Dachau in southern Germany. During this time, Alys and her elder sister Jeanne, were protected and cared for by their Mother, a veritable "lioness" looking after her cubs. Anna Marie nourished and cared as best she could for her daughters, even seeing to their educational needs with the help of the good Sisters of the local Convent. The war finally ended after a long five years at which time the little Rallier family were re-united to start life anew. Alys continued her education, achieving both her 1st and 2nd degrees in Business and Finance very much enjoying her life as a beautiful young lady of her beloved France. Then in the spring of 1957, she met a tall, dark haired American, who after several months of courtship, asked for her hand and to travel home to the hills of North Idaho which she consented to do. Alys returned his love and ventured with Loren to Coeur d'Alene in the fall of 1958, making their home and starting their family with Loren returning to work at Kaiser, eventually entering the maintenance force where he worked for 44 years. Their life was filled with happiness, three fine boys were born, and Alys, after a short break raising little ones, returned to school where she achieved her BA and Masters of Education in the fields of the French Language and History eventually staying on at Eastern Washington University where she supervised the study abroad program for 22 years. All this time and busy lifestyle, the family passed their leisure with camping, travel, often returning to France to visit family and friends and enjoy touring the neighboring countries of Europe. Alys is survived by her loving husband Loren, three fine sons, Steven, (Tina and Nancy), Eric (Jennifer), and Philippe; three grand-sons, Daniel, (Brandee), Christian, Tawni), Tory, (Emily), and granddaughter Aleesa Jean all of whom were her reason for living. Memorial to be held at a later date, Inurnment to be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery near Medical Lake, WA. Please share memories of Alys at

SEIFERT, Alys Suzanne Alys Suzanne Rallier-Seifert or "Mamou" to those dearest to her heart, passed peacefully on the morning of 4 March 2020, surrounded by those she loved. Alys was born 22 December 1935 to Louis and Anna Marie (Petillon) Rallier near the little village of Crouy sur Cosson in central France. Tragically, when France was invaded and occupied by the Third Reich of Germany, her father was made prisoner and forced to labor in the Nazi munitions factories near Dachau in southern Germany. During this time, Alys and her elder sister Jeanne, were protected and cared for by their Mother, a veritable "lioness" looking after her cubs. Anna Marie nourished and cared as best she could for her daughters, even seeing to their educational needs with the help of the good Sisters of the local Convent. The war finally ended after a long five years at which time the little Rallier family were re-united to start life anew. Alys continued her education, achieving both her 1st and 2nd degrees in Business and Finance very much enjoying her life as a beautiful young lady of her beloved France. Then in the spring of 1957, she met a tall, dark haired American, who after several months of courtship, asked for her hand and to travel home to the hills of North Idaho which she consented to do. Alys returned his love and ventured with Loren to Coeur d'Alene in the fall of 1958, making their home and starting their family with Loren returning to work at Kaiser, eventually entering the maintenance force where he worked for 44 years. Their life was filled with happiness, three fine boys were born, and Alys, after a short break raising little ones, returned to school where she achieved her BA and Masters of Education in the fields of the French Language and History eventually staying on at Eastern Washington University where she supervised the study abroad program for 22 years. All this time and busy lifestyle, the family passed their leisure with camping, travel, often returning to France to visit family and friends and enjoy touring the neighboring countries of Europe. Alys is survived by her loving husband Loren, three fine sons, Steven, (Tina and Nancy), Eric (Jennifer), and Philippe; three grand-sons, Daniel, (Brandee), Christian, Tawni), Tory, (Emily), and granddaughter Aleesa Jean all of whom were her reason for living. Memorial to be held at a later date, Inurnment to be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery near Medical Lake, WA. Please share memories of Alys at www.HennesseyValley.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close