WYRICK, Amber D. (Gamble) On 14 September 2020, Amber D. Wyrick (Gamble) beloved and loving Life Partner, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt was tragically taken from this world. She was 59 years old. She was born and raised in Spokane, WA. She has lived and had her adventures in Nebraska, Germany, The Netherlands, California, and Washington. She was caring, kind, and generous to all she met. She had the unique ability of always putting others before herself and truly cared about the well-being of everyone she met. Over the years she loved babysitting the many children that she always had around. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved being a Mom and Grandmother. She was the daughter of John Gamble and Dorothy Gamble. She leaves behind her loving family, Mother Dorothy Gamble, Life Partner Allen Rubingh, Daughter Ashley Wyrick, Son David Wyrick, Grandson Owen Kingsley, Sister Liza Rule, Brother John Gamble III; along with several nieces and nephews and so many other family members that she loved dearly.



