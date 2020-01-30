Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amber Marie HEMENWAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HEMENWAY, Amber Marie (Woods) (Age 35) Amber was born to Fred and Kitty (Miland) Woods February 4, 1984 in Spokane, WA Amber entered into rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ January 27, 2020. Amber was a beautiful person who loved her Lord Jesus. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, and sister. Amber leaves behind her husband Don Hemenway, daughter, Mariea and son, Mathew; her parents Fred and Kitty Woods; siblings, Luke (Lynette), Mark, David Woods, Dorathy (Michael) Manthie, Jessica (Shane) McElyea, Daniel Woods, and Anie (Brock) Hoffpauir; several nieces and nephews; in-laws Donnie and Diane Hemenway, Lynn Hemenway, and brother-in-law Charlie Hemenway. Aunts: Kari (Chris) Ellis, Kathy (Ron) Hill, Mickey (Edward) Dudley, Loretta Peterson, Laurie Hitt, also Uncle Keith (Patty) Miland. Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Suncrest Family Worship Center, 6048 Hwy 291, Nine Mile Falls, WA 99026.

