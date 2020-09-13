WISEMAN, Amber Rae Our beloved Amber was accepted into Jesus' arms September 3, 2020. She was born in Spokane, WA and graduated from EVHS. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles R Hughes. She met the love of her life, Curtis, and soon after a son was born, Cameron Alexander. Her greatest love was for her Lord first and then her family and friends. Her life has been full of inspiration and life's struggles that she always fought hard to overcome. Leukemia was her enemy and she fought hard and won. She said she would and she did, but complications of her transplant took her away. Having a love for children, she was always working for some place where there were plenty - church, school, VBS, etc. One of her favorite activities was watching her son play in a variety of sports, wrestling, baseball, basketball, etc. She rarely missed a game. She is survived by her husband- Curtis, son-Cameron (Maizey), mother-Lorraine, step-father- Steve, father-in-law-Roy, sisters - Michelle (Mike) and Nichole (Dru); brother-in-law Mike (Tricia) and their two, Devin and Derin, Amber's best buddy, Charlee, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, and the multitudes of friends who sustained her with love and prayers. In her honor, please make donations to The Heights Church, PO Box 1274, Airway Heights, WA 99001.



