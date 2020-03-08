CONSIDINE, Ambrose Anthony "Andy" Born June 3, 1926. Entered into rest February 21, 2020 Andy (as all his friends would call him) was born the third child, of 12 children of Ambrose and Theresa (Wall) Considine. He had three sisters and eight brothers. Andy and his siblings were born and raised in the Bronx, New York. He was a veteran of World War II and Korea, serving in the U.S. Army. After his enlistment in the Army, Andy found work in NYC as an Iron Worker. Working on skyscrapers from 40 floors and higher. Andy was preceded by the Love of his Life, his wife Beatrice Moore. His daughter Linda Andy is survived by his sisters Rosemarie Vogini and Joanne Considine Ash, both of Connecticut. His brother Kevin of Arizona. His children: Warren and wife Carol of Tennessee, Michael and wife Alfie of Pennsylvania, Mary and husband Bruce of South Carolina, Theresa and husband Kent of Washington, James of Washington; eight grand -children. nine great-grandchildren. two great-great-grandchildren. And his largest family, AA. He truly loved everyone he met. He enjoyed going to every meeting possible. He enjoyed the fellowship of his brothers and sisters of AA. Services are as follows: Rosary on March 20th 7:30 pm, Mass on March 21st 1:00pm both at Saint Aloysius. Interment on March 23rd 2:05 pm at Washington State Veteran's Cemetery.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020