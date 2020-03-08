Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ambrose A. "Andy" CONSIDINE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CONSIDINE, Ambrose Anthony "Andy" Born June 3, 1926. Entered into rest February 21, 2020 Andy (as all his friends would call him) was born the third child, of 12 children of Ambrose and Theresa (Wall) Considine. He had three sisters and eight brothers. Andy and his siblings were born and raised in the Bronx, New York. He was a veteran of World War II and Korea, serving in the U.S. Army. After his enlistment in the Army, Andy found work in NYC as an Iron Worker. Working on skyscrapers from 40 floors and higher. Andy was preceded by the Love of his Life, his wife Beatrice Moore. His daughter Linda Andy is survived by his sisters Rosemarie Vogini and Joanne Considine Ash, both of Connecticut. His brother Kevin of Arizona. His children: Warren and wife Carol of Tennessee, Michael and wife Alfie of Pennsylvania, Mary and husband Bruce of South Carolina, Theresa and husband Kent of Washington, James of Washington; eight grand -children. nine great-grandchildren. two great-great-grandchildren. And his largest family, AA. He truly loved everyone he met. He enjoyed going to every meeting possible. He enjoyed the fellowship of his brothers and sisters of AA. Services are as follows: Rosary on March 20th 7:30 pm, Mass on March 21st 1:00pm both at Saint Aloysius. Interment on March 23rd 2:05 pm at Washington State Veteran's Cemetery.

CONSIDINE, Ambrose Anthony "Andy" Born June 3, 1926. Entered into rest February 21, 2020 Andy (as all his friends would call him) was born the third child, of 12 children of Ambrose and Theresa (Wall) Considine. He had three sisters and eight brothers. Andy and his siblings were born and raised in the Bronx, New York. He was a veteran of World War II and Korea, serving in the U.S. Army. After his enlistment in the Army, Andy found work in NYC as an Iron Worker. Working on skyscrapers from 40 floors and higher. Andy was preceded by the Love of his Life, his wife Beatrice Moore. His daughter Linda Andy is survived by his sisters Rosemarie Vogini and Joanne Considine Ash, both of Connecticut. His brother Kevin of Arizona. His children: Warren and wife Carol of Tennessee, Michael and wife Alfie of Pennsylvania, Mary and husband Bruce of South Carolina, Theresa and husband Kent of Washington, James of Washington; eight grand -children. nine great-grandchildren. two great-great-grandchildren. And his largest family, AA. He truly loved everyone he met. He enjoyed going to every meeting possible. He enjoyed the fellowship of his brothers and sisters of AA. Services are as follows: Rosary on March 20th 7:30 pm, Mass on March 21st 1:00pm both at Saint Aloysius. Interment on March 23rd 2:05 pm at Washington State Veteran's Cemetery. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close